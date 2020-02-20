SThree (STEM) SThree: Director Declaration 20-Feb-2020 / 10:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 20 February 2020 SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") Director Declaration SThree plc ("SThree") announces that, pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), James Bilefield the Chairman of SThree plc has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, with effect from 1 May 2020. - Ends - Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Shaun Zulafqar, Company Secretarial Assistant ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: RDN TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 47866 EQS News ID: 979867 End of Announcement EQS News Service

