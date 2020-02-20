UK based Fintech company, Sharegain, whose securities lending platform enables investors to generate revenue by loaning out their financial assets, has appointed Alex Ehrlich to its board of directors.

Mr Ehrlich, who recently retired from Morgan Stanley after ten years as their Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage, is a well-known leader in the global capital markets, with a 40-year distinguished career on Wall Street. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Mr Ehrlich led or co-led the global Prime Brokerage businesses of Goldman Sachs and UBS. He also headed the global Listed Derivatives and Fund Administration businesses of Morgan Stanley, and chaired the Diversity Council of their investment bank.

"I am impressed by the strength of Sharegain's team and how its technology is beginning to transform the $2.5 trillion securities lending market. I am very excited to join the management team at Sharegain and look forward to contributing to its future success," said Mr Ehrlich.

"We are thrilled to have Alex on-board. Alex brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the capital markets, especially securities lending. We are privileged to have an industry leader of his experience join Sharegain, and look forward to benefiting from his unique insights and inspiring leadership," said Boaz Yaari, Founder and CEO of Sharegain.

About Sharegain

Sharegain is a UK-Israeli Fintech company democratising the global $2.5 Trillion Securities Lending market. Sharegain have developed a unique platform, utilising cutting edge technology, which has been developed by its pioneering development team in Israel. Sharegain's value proposition brings the 60-year-old Securities Lending business model into the digital paradigm. It provides institutional investors, including; private banks, asset managers and online brokers, with the benefit of a turn key solution that enables them to lend their securities, with full control, transparency and automation, and no upfront cost.

Find out more about Sharegain at: www.sharegain.com

Disclaimer

With securities lending, as with other investment activities, your capital may be at risk. Sharegain Ltd. is registered in England and Wales (no. 09600298) and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (no. 730395).

