The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 4% between 2020-2024

The report, global aviation fuel market 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and product for the forecast period 2020-2024.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aviation Fuel Market 2020-2024

Aviation Fuel Market 2020-2024: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification BP Plc Chevron Corp. Exxon Mobil Corp. Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. Honeywell International Inc. Marathon Petroleum Corp. Petróleo Brasileiro SA PJSC Gazprom Royal Dutch Shell Plc TOTAL SA



Aviation Fuel Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic Landscape

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Aviation Fuel Market Landscape 2020-2024: Product Segmentation

ATF size and forecast 2019-2024

Aviation biofuel size and forecast 2019-2024

Increase in number of aircraft will drive the aviation fuel market

The number of passengers commuting frequently around the world is increasing due to high preference for air travel among passengers, especially in emerging countries such as India and China. In addition, the demand is expected to rise significantly in emerging economies of APAC due to increase in number of middle-income consumers. Consequently, airline operators are procuring new aircrafts and replacing existing aircrafts with new models. This is propelling the demand and adoption of aviation fuel in the aviation sector.

Increased focus on biofuel by EU An emerging trend in the aviation fuel market

EU has started focusing on the use of biofuels for the aviation industry to reduce carbon footprint of aircraft. As a result, various policy instruments related to biofuel have been implemented by the EU. For instance, the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) has set a goal of achieving 20% gross energy consumption from renewable resources by 2020. In addition, European Commission has also collaborated with various airlines and biofuel producers to follow the mandates given by the EU. This is further expected to proliferate the aviation fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Fuel Oil Market- Global Fuel Oil Market by application (marine, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Road Transportation Fuel Market Global Road Transportation Fuel Market by type (gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and natural gas) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

