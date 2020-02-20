Banco Sabadell has acquired a 41.5% interest in Pamplona-based STI Norland through its Aurica Capita fund.From pv magazine Spain. Aurica Capital, a private equity fund owned by Spanish lender Banco Sabadell, has announced the acquisition of a 41.5% stake in compatriot solar tracker manufacturer STI Norland. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 1996 and based in Pamplona, in Spain's northern Navarra region, ??STI Norland ships a large proportion of its products abroad and has subsidiaries in Israel, India, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, South Africa and the U.S. The company said ...

