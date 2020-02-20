The global IoT analytics market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 33% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The rise in the number of connected devices has resulted in an increase in the volume of data generated across industries. Enterprises are using this data to optimize costs, deliver better services, and boost revenue. The implementation of IoT analytics will help enterprises to improve business productivity as it enables them to create new growth opportunities and new categories of products and services by minimizing errors and failure rates. Hence, IoT analytics has become a strategic priority for businesses across various industries.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of IoT analytics in healthcare will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global IoT Analytics Market: Increasing use of IoT Analytics in Healthcare

End-users in the healthcare industry are increasingly adopting IoT analytics to derive meaningful insights from big data. These insights help doctors in the decision-making process by clubbing the medical data into electronic dashboards. They also facilitate information sharing among various departments and prevent unauthorized transactions in medical billings. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the global IoT analytics market during the forecast period.

"Emergence of smart cities and the rising adoption of wearable technologies will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global IoT Analytics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global IoT analytics marketbycomponent (software and services), end-users (manufacturing, retail, healthcare, telecommunication and IT, and others), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to witness maximum incremental growth. This is due to the increasing adoption of the latest technologies among companies in the region.

