

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chicago, Illinois-based Contigo USA called back the already recalled kids Water Bottles, due to issues with the replaced lids, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The agency noted that the water bottle's clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children. The company reannounced the recall after receiving 427 reports of the spout detaching including 27 spouts found in children's mouths.



The recall involves 5.7 million Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles in the United States, and replacement lids that were given to consumers as part of the products' previous recall in August 2019. It also involves about 157,000 sold in Canada and about 28,000 sold in Mexico.



In the affected products, only black colored spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall.



Further, the word 'Contigo' is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottles, which come in three sizes or 13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce. The products were sold in four colors, including solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors.



The water bottles were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs. They were sold through Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores across the nation and online on various websites from April 2018 through February 7, 2020 for between $9 and $24.



The company and the agency urged consumers to stop using the bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall, and contact Contigo for a free water bottle.



