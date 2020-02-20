

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German chemical group Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) said that it expects to cut more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022, as part of its efficiency program.



The company expects to save 250 million euros per year by reducing material costs and in-house services and by creating a leaner company structure.



The company said the job cuts will affect its administrative departments and the indirect, non-operational functions of its business divisions. The main part of the reduction will occur at German sites, more than 80 percent.



The company also plans to prepare a package of measures to reduce its workforce in a socially responsible manner. It includes retirement, semi-retirement, and severance agreements. There will not be compulsory layoff, if the measures are successful.



Wacker has a total of 14,500 employees worldwide, around 10,000 of whom work in Germany.



