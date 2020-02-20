Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: WCH888 ISIN: DE000WCH8881 Ticker-Symbol: WCH 
Xetra
20.02.20
13:58 Uhr
73,90 Euro
+3,26
+4,61 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
WACKER CHEMIE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WACKER CHEMIE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,08
74,18
14:13
74,04
74,14
14:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WACKER CHEMIE AG73,90+4,61 %