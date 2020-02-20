Anzeige
20.02.2020
Thomson Reuters Corp - Statement re Press Comment

Thomson Reuters Update on CEO Succession Planning

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters today issued the following statement in response to a Reuters report on CEO succession planning:

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

"As the company made clear in its statement of October 20, 2019, the Board of Directors considers succession planning and benchmarking for all key executives a matter of good governance.

No decision has yet been taken by the Board on new leadership. An update on progress in the search for a new chief executive officer will be provided as part of the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results on February 25, 2020."

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIA

David Crundwell
Head of Corporate Affairs
+44 79 0989 8605
david.crundwell@tr.com		INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com
