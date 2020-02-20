Thomson Reuters Corp - Statement re Press Comment

Thomson Reuters Update on CEO Succession Planning

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters today issued the following statement in response to a Reuters report on CEO succession planning:

"As the company made clear in its statement of October 20, 2019, the Board of Directors considers succession planning and benchmarking for all key executives a matter of good governance.

No decision has yet been taken by the Board on new leadership. An update on progress in the search for a new chief executive officer will be provided as part of the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results on February 25, 2020."

Thomson Reuters

