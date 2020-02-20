

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $108.27 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $90.59 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Teleflex Inc reported adjusted earnings of $154.7 million or $3.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $680.95 million from $641.62 million last year.



Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $154.7 Mln. vs. $129.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.28 vs. $2.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.22 -Revenue (Q4): $680.95 Mln vs. $641.62 Mln last year.



