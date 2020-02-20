StepStone Promotes Four to Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StepStone Group LP ("StepStone"), a global private markets investment firm, has named four new Partners.

StepStone Partner and Co-CEO Scott Hart said, "The other Partners and I could not be prouder to work alongside this group of talented and dedicated people. They've been an integral part of the firm's success, and we congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions."

2020 Partner Class:

Kieran Farrelly joined StepStone in 2017 and is based in London . He is a member of the real estate team.

Sheila Gibson joined StepStone in 2013 and is based in La Jolla. She is StepStone's Head of Fund Accounting.

Adam Johnston joined StepStone in 2013 and is based in New York . He is a member of the private equity team, focusing on secondaries and distressed investments.

Suzanne Tavill joined StepStone in 2014 and is based in Sydney . She is the Global Head of Responsible Investing, leading StepStone's ESG initiative across all businesses and investment strategies.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to some of the most sophisticated investors in the world. With more than US$280 billion of private markets allocations, including over US$58 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, StepStone covers the spectrum of opportunities in private markets across the globe. The firm uses a disciplined, research-focused approach to prudently integrate fund investments, secondaries and co-investments across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes. Visit www.stepstoneglobal.com to learn more.

