MRI Software Exhibits Residential and Commercial Solution Suites at Ascend Users Conference in London

Event demonstrates the value of PropTech solutions MRI Living and MRI @Work for the EMEA market and honours clients with the MRI Innovation Awards

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software ("MRI"), a global leader in real estate software solutions, announced the European launch of MRI Living and MRI @Work at Ascend London, the organisation's largest-ever event in the region, held on February 12-13. The comprehensive residential and commercial property management solutions expand on MRI's existing technologies for the European market, offering clients additional flexibility to meet the shifting demands of the property industry with an innovative PropTech platform.

The MRI Living suite of residential solutions includes flexible portal technology to connect resident communities and improve customer service, while streamlining operations for landlords and property managers. MRI @Work provides an integrated suite of commercial solutions including Lease Intelligence, MRI's lease abstraction and analysis solution powered by artificial intelligence, enabling clients to save time, improve data quality and gain portfolio insights.

MRI Living and MRI @Work were officially unveiled to over 550 Ascend London attendees - including delegates, technology partners and industry professionals - gathered at etc.venues 133 Houndsditch for two days of keynotes, presentations, seminars, workshops, networking events and exhibits from MRI and its technology partners.

"Ascend provides an opportunity for us to share insights and collaborate with clients and partners to continue shaping the future of PropTech in the UK and the broader European market," says Dermot Briody, MRI's Executive Managing Director, Europe. "MRI Living and MRI @Work offer property owners, occupiers and managers a broad set of integrated solutions that help them optimise the efficiency of their entire property portfolios so they can enhance customer service and better navigate the evolving market."

MRI also revealed that its asset management solution, Investment Central, will be launched in Europe at MIPIM 2020 March 10-13 in Cannes, France, where visitors to its stand (R7.C13) can view a live demonstration or book a private meeting. Investment Central enables developers, syndicators and investors to manage real estate investments and create more informed portfolio strategies - allowing users to consolidate disparate investment data and documents to support comprehensive risk management and efficient reporting to stakeholders.

The European winners of the MRI Innovation Awards were also announced at Ascend London. These awards recognised six clients and one partner for their achievements and success in leveraging the company's open and connected software solutions. The MRI Innovation awards are presented at MRI users conferences around the world to honour the innovation of its clients globally.

2020 MRI Innovation Award recipients in Europe:

Flexibility: Recognising clients who best utilise MRI tools and the Partner Connect ecosystem to create a single experience of software excellence for their business - Winners: Knight Frank ; and Legal & General Investment Management

Recognising clients who best utilise MRI tools and the Partner Connect ecosystem to create a single experience of software excellence for their business - Winners: ; and Ambassador of the Year : Recognising individuals who embrace their membership in the MRI community by providing guidance, support, and/or ideas to their colleagues and the industry as a whole - Winners: Cecilia Crump , South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Trust ; and Nathan Spitzer , Alliance Managing Agents

: Recognising individuals who embrace their membership in the MRI community by providing guidance, support, and/or ideas to their colleagues and the industry as a whole - Winners: ; and Community : Recognising clients who help the wider user community by working alongside MRI on new developments and service offerings - Winner: Grosvenor Estate

: Recognising clients who help the wider user community by working alongside MRI on new developments and service offerings - Winner: Project of the Year : Recognising a major project with a significant impact on the client's operations and strategy, as well as the range of functionality and services being delivered by the MRI Professional Services team - Winner: The Arch Co & Network Rail

: Recognising a major project with a significant impact on the client's operations and strategy, as well as the range of functionality and services being delivered by the MRI Professional Services team - Winner: Partner of the Year: Recognising partners who use their partnership with MRI Software to go above and beyond in reaching new audiences, creating new integration points, and generating more demand from clients - Winner: Fixflo

Ascend London follows a highly successful North American MRI Ascend users conference in Anaheim, California in October, which saw a range of new solution launches. MRI Ascend APAC will take place in Sydney, Australia on 13-14 May and MRI Ascend Africa will follow in Johannesburg, South Africa on 10 June.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses-from property-level management and accounting to investment modelling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives organizations the freedom to transform the way communities live, work and play while elevating their business and gaining a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Rachel Antman

rachel@saygency.com

+1 212-362-5837

Hugh Filman, Zoe Mumba or PJ Chou

Platform Communications

mri@platformcomms.com

+44 20-7486-4900

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/489877/MRI_Logo.jpg