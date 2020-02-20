LumaCyte, an advanced bioanalytical instrumentation company specializing in vaccine and cell and gene therapy bioprocess, production, and R&D analytical capabilities, announces its expansion into Europe with the establishment of LumaCyte, B.V. in The Netherlands. LumaCyte has experienced a rapid increase in global demand for Radiance, it's label-free single cell analysis instrument, with a large portion of that demand coming from Europe. In the fall of 2019, LumaCyte reported that it was strengthening its infrastructure to support a growing customer base, with strong efforts being placed on servicing the expansive European market. The company has expanded its US headquarters, significantly increasing manufacturing and laboratory footprints, as well as completed the rigorous EU specific regulatory CE mark certification, indicating Radiance conformity with EEA health and safety standards, which is a prerequisite for its instrument sale and use.

The vaccine and cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing sectors are growing at an accelerated rate with the US and Europe driving a significant segment of this growth. "European biopharma and CDMO scientists often ask if we have representation in the region as they search for innovative tools to alleviate their production and QC bottlenecks; we can now finally say yes to this important question," says Dr. Sean Hart, LumaCyte's Chief Executive Officer. In support of these efforts, LumaCyte has hired analytical instrumentation veteran, Christof Hasse, PhD to manage sales and service as part of its European expansion. "At LumaCyte, we're obsessed with delivering exceptional customer service, so having Laser Force Cytology (LFC) experts who understand our customers' unique needs, and are located in the same region, is critical to delivering the highest level of service, says Renée Hart, LumaCyte President and Chief Business Officer. We are excited to have Christof on board as he brings LumaCyte's transformative Laser Force Cytology to the hands of European researchers and production scientists."

About LumaCyte

LumaCyte is an advanced research and bioanalytics instrumentation company headquartered in Charlottesville, VA. LumaCyte produces label-free, single cell analysis and sorting instrumentation where the use of antibody or genetic labeling is not required for cellular analysis. This revolutionary technology utilizes Laser Force Cytology (LFC) to measure optical and fluidic forces within a microfluidic channel to identify and measure the intrinsic cellular properties of each cell. The multivariate nature of the data has enabled a host of Big Data strategies and cloud computing capabilities that drive advanced analytics, allowing a deeper understanding of cell based biological systems. Applications of LumaCyte's label-free platform technology include viral infectivity for vaccine development and manufacturing, cell and gene therapy, cancer biology R&D, CAR T cell immunotherapy, adventitious agent testing (AAT), iPSCs, infectious disease, and pre-clinical drug discovery, in addition to multiple applications across the biomanufacturing sector for quality control and process optimization.

