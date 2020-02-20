

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production rose unexpectedly in January, and producer price inflation slowed, figures from the Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in January. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall.



Manufacturing output rose 1.9 percent annually in January.



Among the main sectors, production of water supply grew 7.5 percent.



Meanwhile, production of mining and quarrying, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 10.4 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.



Intermediate goods output increased by 3.1 percent, and production of durable consumer goods and capital goods rose by 2.0 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



Energy and non-durable consumer goods production decreased by 3.7 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production gained 4.5 percent in January.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 3.5 percent annually in January.



Another data showed that the producer prices rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, slower than 1.0 percent in December. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in January, same as seen in the preceding month.



