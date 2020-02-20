Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892629 ISIN: US7595091023 Ticker-Symbol: RS6 
Frankfurt
20.02.20
13:09 Uhr
110,00 Euro
+3,00
+2,80 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,00
110,00
13:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO110,00+2,80 %