

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $21.92 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $25.06 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, H&E Equipment Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.87 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $348.13 million from $345.97 million last year.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $348.13 Mln vs. $345.97 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de