EXCHANGE NOTICE 20 FEBRUARY 2020 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE PIIPPO OYJ'S SHARE STARTS The liquidity provision agreement between Piippo Oyj and Nordea Bank Abp meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Piippo Oyj as of February 24, 2020. Company name: Piippo Oyj Trading code: PIIPPO ISIN code: FI4000123070 Order book id: 106258 Liquidity Provider (LP): Nordea Bank Abp Provision starts: February 24, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services