Technavio has been monitoring the global luxury massage chair market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 470.49 million during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Luxury Massage Chair Market Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Offline stores and Online stores), End-Users (Residential and Commercial), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts 2018-2022

The market is driven by increasing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions. In addition, the rising popularity of the Shiatsu massage model is anticipated to boost the growth of the luxury massage chair market.

Work-related stress has increased the prevalence of various health conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure, depression, anxiety, and others. Hence, people are becoming more health-conscious by actively engaging in physical activities and adopting solutions that provide effective relief from pain and stress. This has increased the adoption of health and fitness products such as luxury massage chairs. These chairs stimulate blood circulation, relieve pain and allow muscles to relax, and help release hormones such as endorphins and serotonin to de-stress the mind. These factors are crucial in driving the growth of the global luxury massage chair market.

Major Five Luxury Massage Chair Market Companies:

Family Inada

Family Inada offers a wide range of luxury massage chairs. Some of its key offerings include INADA MEDICAL CHAIR (HCP-S878), INADA DUET (HCP-WG1000), INADA CUBE Plus (HCP-WF30), INADA Flex 3S (HCP-S373), INADA CHAIR EMBRACE DELUXE(HCP-N333), and INADA ZERO-G (HCP-G900).

FUJIIRYOKI

FUJIIRYOKI offers a wide range of luxury massage chairs. Some of its key offerings include FJ-8000 CYBER RELAX MASSAGE CHAIR, FJ-7900 DR. FUJI MASSAGE CHAIR, FJ-7800 CYBER-RELAX MASSAGE CHAIR, FJ-6000 FUJI MASSAGE CHAIR, and FJ-5500 FUJI MASSAGE CHAIR.

Osaki Massage Chairs

Osaki Massage Chairs offers a wide range of luxury massage chairs. Some of its key offerings include TITAN PRO ALPHA, OSAKI OS-4000, GALAXY ARIA 6, OSAKI OS-3700, and OSAKI OS-7200CR.

OSIM International

OSIM International offers a wide range of luxury massage chairs. Some of its key offerings include uLove, uDiva Classic, uDivine S, uDivine App, uInfinity, uSpace, and uDiva.

Panasonic

Panasonic operates its business through segments such as Appliances, Eco solutions, Connected solutions, Automotive and industrial systems, and Others. Massage Chair EP-MAJ7K, EP-MA73T, EP-MA73K, EP-MA70, and EP-30004 are some of the key products offered by the company.

Technavio has segmented the luxury massage chair market based on the distribution channel, end-users and region.

Luxury Massage Chair Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 2022)

Offline stores

Online stores

Luxury Massage Chair End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 2022)

Residential

Commercial

Luxury Massage Chair Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

