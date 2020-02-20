Malted Barley Flour Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$ 11 Bn by 2029; Health Benefits and Widespread Acceptance, New Propulsion for Global Market - TMR

- Growth in the number of health consciousconsumers have stimulated the demand for healthy edible products. These demands are propelling the growth of global malted barley flour market

- Rinsing adoption malt flour in food and beverages industry also accelerates the growth of global malted barley flour market

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With plethora of drivers to propel the growth of the market, the global malted barley flour market is majorly driven by the adoption of malt flour by numerous health conscious consumers across the globe, says the report by Transparency Market Research. The report also states that the market is anticipated to witness a robust 9% CAGR during the tenure of 2019 to 2029. Also, looking at the lucrative opportunities, the global malted barley flour market is expected to reach to the value of US$ 11 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Moreover, the market valued to be around US$ 4.7 Bn in 2019.

"With the growing awareness of the health benefits that the malt flour offers to consumers, the flour is being extensively accepted across the globe. Owing to the benefits such as reduction of bad cholesterol, and immunity against arteriosclerosis that can lead to coronary diseases, global malted barley flour market is likely to witness upward growth curve during the tenure of 2019 to 2029." -Transparency Market Research

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75939

Key Findings in Global Malted Barley Flour Market Study

The study help the readers to have a clear and bigger picture of the dynamics of the global malted barley flour market. These insights help the players to understand the dynamics and momentum of the market which can help them derive strategies for a better future in the global malted barley flour market. Moreover, these insights can also help the readers to make better decision for a better profit quotient during the estimated time frame. Some of the major insights in the report are:

The nature category of the global malted barley flour market is bifurcated into two sub-segments; organic and conventional. Among these segments the conventional segment is projected to have the leading share in the global malted barley flour market. This dominance of this segment is the result of growing awareness and demand for organic compound by health cautious consumers.

Online retailers are the most crucial vendors when it comes to lead the sales channel category of the global malted barley flour market. The dominance is attributed to the growing trend of online shopping and widespread reach of online platforms.

The number of people going to gym and working out has grown exponentially past few years owing to rising health cautiousness. However, these people also needs bakery products such as breads to have a complete diet. Looking at this trend the bakery and confectionary segments shall dominate the end-user category of global malted barley flour market between 2019 and 2029.

Explore the actionable insights from the report on global malted barley flour market available under the title: Malted Barley Flour Market (Nature: Organic and Conventional; Product Type: Diastatic Flour and Non-diastatic Flour; Sales Channel: Direct Sales/B2B and Indirect Sales/B2C [Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Mass Grocery Retailers, Specialty Stores, and Online Retailers], and End Use: Industrial Food Processing, Pet Food, In-store Bakery, Restaurants & Quick Service, and Household) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2029 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/malted-barley-flour-market.html

Key Drivers of Global Malted Barley Flour Market

The insights about the drivers of the global malted barley flour market help the readers to understand the pace and direction of global malted barley flour market. With these insights, the players can effectively increase the growth possibility for their business. These insights can also assist the businesses to develop effective strategies that might support them acquire a prominent position in the global malted barley flour market between 2019 and 2029. Some of the prominent drivers of malted barley flour market are:

Demand for clean label products is the major factor that propels the growth of global malted barley flour market. This demand is stimulated by the consumers who are actively monitoring their diet for a better health. Owing to these demands the global malted barley flour market shall witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2029.

products is the major factor that propels the growth of global malted barley flour market. This demand is stimulated by the consumers who are actively monitoring their diet for a better health. Owing to these demands the global malted barley flour market shall witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2029. Influx of technologies father propels the growth of global malted barley flour market. This is because, with advancing technologies the players can produce more flour effectively while keeping the quality as per the standards. Moreover, with arrival and development of IoT and other technologies, the flour makers can monitor the performance machine in real-time. This as a result shall help the global malted barley flour market to witness a sustainable growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2029.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/75939

Global Malted Barley Flour Market: Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to contribute approximately 37.3% in overall share of the global malted barley flour market. This dominance of the market is attributed to growing adoption of malt flour by bakery & confectionary and food and beverages industry. Moreover, the widespread acceptance of the malted barley flour by the locals in the region is also a major factor that propels the dominance of Europe in the global malted barley flour market during the tenure of 2019 to 2029.

However, North America is projected to emerge as the fastest growing region in the global malted barley flour market. The rapid pace of growth of the region is the result of growing number of heal cautious people in the U.S. and Canada.

Analyze malted barley flour market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study.

Competitive Landscape

The global malted barley flour market is quite competitive and highly fragmented. This is because the market has various players that dominates the dynamics of the global malted barley flour market. However, this scenario is posing a difficult challenge for the players that are willing to get themselves established in global malted barley flour market.

To overcome this scenario, the new players are looking forwards to strategies such as product launches, mergers, and partnerships. These strategies allow the players to accommodate resources that can help them achieve stability and sustainability in global malted barley flour market during the tenure of 2019 to 2029.

The global malted barley flour market is segmented on the basis of:

Malted Barley Flour Market, by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Malted Barley Flour Market, by Product type

Diastatic Flour

Non-diastatic Flour

Malted Barley Flour Market, by Sales Channel

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Mass Grocery Retailers



Specialty Stores



Online Retailers

Malted Barley Flour Market, by End Use

Industrial Food Processing

Bakery & Confectionery

Breads & Flatbreads

Cakes & Pies

Bagels & Rolls

Biscuits, Cookies, and Crackers

Batters, Breadings, and Mixes

Others

Cereals & Breakfast Solutions



Snacks & Bars



Soups & Sauces



Prepared & Packaged Food



Other Food Processing

Pet Food

In-store Bakeries

Restaurants & Quick Service

Household

Malted Barley Flour Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Chile



Peru



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



Italy



France



U.K.



Spain



Benelux



Nordic



Russia



Poland



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



India



ASEAN



Australia & New Zealand

&

Japan



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



Turkey



North Africa



South Africa



Israel



Nigeria



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food and Beverages Industry,

Clean Label Starch Market - The clean label starch market is set to record a volume sales tantamount to ~232 thousand MT in 2019, and is likely to grow to ~407 thousand MT by 2029.

Dried Apricots Market - The global dried apricots market stand strong at an astonishing USD $ 537.7 Mn. The market is projected to hit astonishing pints by the end of 2026. The growth will be attributed to the CAGR hike of 5.3% in the period from 2018 to 2026.

Protein Ingredients Market - The protein ingredients market is favorable for growth in high demand regions such as North America and Europe. Innovations such as membrane separation technology are important milestones in dairy protein.

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market - Revenue generated from the global hydrolyzed collagen market has been estimated to be valued at ~US$ 870 Mn in 2019, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period. The global hydrolyzed collagen market is projected to reach ~ US$ 1.8 Bn by 2029.

Nutrition Bars Market - The nutrition bars market players' focus remains directed toward the younger consumer base including the millennials and baby boomers. Moving forward with an extensive consumer-centric approach, nutrition bars market players are introducing products that are designed in cognition to these consumer bases and aligned with the evolutionary industry trends.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg