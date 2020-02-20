

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA) said that its priorities in fiscal 2020 are to maximize the power of its content, unlock more value from its biggest revenue lines, and accelerate its momentum in streaming.



ViacomCBS noted that it is one of the largest content producers and providers in the world. Providing a strategic update, the company said it will capitalize on these strengths to serve the largest addressable audience and expand the value of that content for more people, more partners and on more platforms.



ViacomCBS said it will focus on global, cross-company franchise management to get the most out of its IP and prioritize content investment in the two growth areas of streaming and studio production, while also optimizing programming mix to improve content ROI.



Further, the company plans to drive growth across distribution, ad sales, content licensing and third-party studio production. The company also intends to take a differentiated approach that builds on its unique foundation in streaming, playing to its strengths and fulfilling unmet audience and partner needs.



ViacomCBS said it will complement the free Pluto TV and premium pay Showtime OTT offerings by adding a broad pay offering, built on the foundation of CBS All Access.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VIACOMCBS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de