The MRAM market is expected to grow by USD 952.71 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005325/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRAM Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

MRAM technologies are mostly used in battery-powered wireless sensors, as they consume almost 50% less power than other flash memories. This increases the battery life to a great extent. Furthermore, the MRAM module has unique features such as faster access time and non-volatile data storage compared with other memory technologies. This gives MRAM technology an additional benefit over other RAMs, along with the lower-power consumption factor. Moreover, for the wireless and portable applications, especially IoT, the energy budget is a critical component. So, engineers typically need to look at the rate of power consumption of the device. Technologies such as MRAM, with fast-write and power-up-to-write times, decrease the power consumption compared with EEPROM or flash. This, in turn, creates demand for MRAM modules. All of these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40501

As per Technavio, the large-scale benefits of using IoT devices in healthcare applications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

MRAM Market: Large-Scale Benefits Of Using IoT Devices In Healthcare Applications

IoT is one of the most rapidly growing markets across the globe. IoT devices are finding huge adoption in medical devices. IoT integrates technologies such as data communication, hardware design, data storage, and data mining. In healthcare applications, radio-frequency identification (RFID) devices are used to ensure that authorized disposable parts are properly attached to the right equipment. This will help to reduce the hazard by misuse. However, the memory of these devices is easily corrupted or erased when exposed to radiation equipment in hospitals. To overcome this drawback, RFID devices are now being integrated with MRAM, which can withstand gamma radiation. This feature has led to the increased use of MRAM in RFID tags that are used for medical applications.

"Factors such as the impulsion for miniaturization, growth of smart cities and integration of MRAM in the smartphone market will have a positive impact on the growth of the MRAM market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

MRAM Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the MRAM market by type (STT MRAM and T MRAM), end-user (enterprises storage, consumer electronics, robotics and automotive and A and D), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA).

The North American region led the MRAM market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of leading players and growth of R&D.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Type

STT MRAM

T MRAM

End-user

Enterprises storage

Consumer electronics

Robotics

Automotive and A and D

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005325/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/