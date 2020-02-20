

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group Plc. (SRP.L) said it has signed a new contract with the UK Home Office Immigration Enforcement department to manage the Gatwick Immigration Removal Centres or IRC. The contact is expected to start on 21 May 2020 and has an estimated total contract value to Serco over an initial eight-year term of approximately 200 million pounds.



As per the new Gatwick IRC contract, Serco will manage and operate both the Brook House and Tinsley House IRCs, as well as providing Pre-Departure Accommodation (PDA) services which are currently operated under a separate contract and delivered from a dedicated unit within Tinsley House.



Serco will be responsible for all aspects of detainee safety, security and welfare provision together with facilities management and catering.



Serco said it will recruit around 170 additional employees, increasing overall staffing levels to approximately 580. Current employees will transfer to Serco under TUPE.



