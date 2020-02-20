

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) said four real-world data showed that users of the FreeStyle Libre system have improved glucose control, increased time in target glucose range, and decreased time in hyperglycemiaiv or high glucose levels and hypoglycemia or low glucose levels, as well as reduced HbA1Ci (average glucose levels over a three month period).



Abbott's FreeStyle Libre system is now being used by more than 2 million people living with diabetes across 46 countries.Abbott has secured partial or full reimbursement for the FreeStyle Libre system in 36 countries, including France, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.



