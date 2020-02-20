Industry Leaders Volkswagen, BNP Paribas and Deloitte among Hundreds Reaching New Levels of Business Process Speed and Real-time Intelligence

Signavio, a leading provider of Business Transformation solutions and real-time process intelligence, introduced its platform to 500 new customers in 2019, capitalizing on high demand around the globe across multiple industries. The customer growth drove an annual revenue increase of over 60 percent, compared to the previous year. Signavio's record financial results, combined with marquee customer wins, innovative product introductions and strategic hires, have positioned the company as the market leader for intelligent decision-making tools that drive digital transformation.

"There's a clear reason that hundreds of industry leaders are recognizing the power of process change because it has tangible, actionable and powerful business results," said Dr. Gero Decker, CEO and co-founder of Signavio. "Process mining and process management transcends industries, making the most complex business challenges more visible and easier to solve. We have been working diligently to drive business change during the past several years, and our recent growth is a direct testament to our technological and strategic advancements as a company."

Global brands who have transformed their business processes with Signavio include Deloitte, Jabil, Volkswagen, BNP Paribas, Veolia, Veritas, Sanofi and NTT Data Intramart.

To further its customer growth, Signavio bolstered its business across three key areas:

Technology: Signavio introduced powerful new enhancements through its Signavio Business Transformation Suite Velocity Edition, improving the Suite's business process speed and adding real-time intelligence.

About Signavio

Over 1 million users in more than 1,500 organizations worldwide rely on Signavio's unique offering to make process part of their DNA. With its powerful mining, modelling and automation capabilities, Signavio's Business Transformation Suite is a cloud-based management platform that enables mid-size and large organizations to understand, improve and transform all of their business processes faster than ever and at scale, providing new levels of business process speed and real-time intelligence. Its intelligent decision-making tools address digital transformation, operational excellence and customer centricity, placing them at the heart of the world's leading organizations. Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in the US, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Singapore, Japan, India and Australia, Signavio has helped optimize over 1 million process models across the globe. www.signavio.com

