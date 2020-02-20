BTIG Limitedannounced today that it has hired several senior EMEA client coverage professionals to expand the firm's Institutional Equities and Event-Driven Trading divisions in London. In Event-Driven Trading, Jarett Gedir, CFA, joins BTIG as a Managing Director and the Head of European Event-Driven Trading, while Event-Driven Trader Mark Brodie joins as a Director. Additionally, Matthew Rubens and Russell Clifton have joined the firm's Institutional Equities business as a Managing Director and Director respectively.

Mr. Gedir will manage the existing European Event-Driven Sales and Execution team in London, and with Mr. Brodie, help to expand client coverage and firm capabilities in the event and risk arbitrage space. Mr. Rubens and Mr. Clifton will help to bolster BTIG's rapidly growing Institutional Equities business in EMEA and add important expertise to the team.

"We continue to expand our footprint with seasoned and proven professionals throughout Europe. The growth of BTIG's Event-Driven Trading and Institutional Equities teams is especially meaningful given that we have seen an increasing number of global participants focused on investing in Europe," commented Christopher Rollins, Chief Executive Officer of BTIG Limited. "Jarett, Mark, Matthew and Russell each join us with an impressive track record for maximizing performance on behalf of institutional clients while often navigating turbulent and illiquid European markets. We are thrilled to be adding them to our team and look forward to their future contributions."

Mr. Gedir has more than 20 years of industry experience. Prior to BTIG, he was Head of Sales Trading at UFP. Previously, Mr. Gedir held senior leadership roles in Event-Driven Trading at Bear Stearns, Goldman Sachs and UBS. He earned a B.Comm. from the University of Saskatchewan and is a CFA charterholder.

Mr. Brodie has 20 years of industry experience as well. Prior to BTIG, he was the Head of Execution at UFP. Previously, Mr. Brodie held similar roles in both Cash Trading and Event-Driven Situations at Bear Stearns, JP Morgan and Jefferies both in London and New York. He is a chartered member of the Securities Institute, and earned a BA (Hons) from the University of the West of England, Bristol.

Mr. Rubens rejoins BTIG in London, where he was previously a senior member of the Institutional Equities team. Most recently, he was EMEA Head of Equity Sales and Trading at Macquarie Bank. Earlier in his career, Mr. Rubens spent nearly 20 years at Goldman Sachs in various roles. He earned a BSc in business management from Kings College, London.

Mr. Clifton has more than 20 years of financial markets experience. Prior to BTIG, he held similar roles at Whitman Howard, Jones Trading, Panmure Gordon and Execution Limited. Mr. Clifton earned a BA honours in economics from Sheffield University.

"Building out our client coverage team in London was an important step in strengthening our global presence and capabilities," said Joseph Curro, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of BTIG Event-Driven Trading. "Jarett and Mark have the skill set we felt best met our needs on the continent and we believe that they will help our clients identify key opportunities and make more informed trading decisions."

BTIG sources unique liquidity throughout developed, emerging and frontier markets around the globe. The firm's sector-focused traders continuously leverage their vast industry relationships to optimize client results. The firm's Event-Driven Trading team creates value for clients by delivering pre-trade ideas, strategies and seamless event-specific trading which capitalize on opportunities created from specific market and corporate events. Collectively, the team analyzes and develops strategies in response to mergers and acquisitions, balance-sheet restructurings, SPACs, De-SPACs, litigations, regulatory actions, spin offs and special situations and to help clients elevate their trading performance.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 600 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more. To learn more about BTIG, visit https://www.btig.com/. Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/Disclaimer.aspx.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005530/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Marie Matta

646.818.9106

mmatta@prosek.com



Amanda Gold

212.738.6134

agold@btig.com