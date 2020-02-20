Carmaker Fiat Chrysler is bringing solar power to its Mirafiori manufacturing hub in Turin. A rooftop array will be installed by the auto giant with EDF-owned energy company Edison. French group Engie will install electric vehicle charging points in the car park.Fiat Chrysler is planning to install a 15 MW rooftop solar plant at its Mirafiori factory in Turin, northern Italy. The project will occupy 90,000m² of roofspace and around 30,000m² of car park - 1,750 parking bays. The Italo-American carmaker - which also owns the Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati and Ram Trucks brands - will ...

