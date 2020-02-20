Trading in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is February 25, 2020. Short name: CLS BTA B --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013647658 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 188739 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB +46 8 528 00 399.