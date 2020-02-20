North Carolina FC: North Carolina Football Club to Host Preseason Media Luncheon at One Glenwood Along with Issuer Direct

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / In conjunction with club partner Issuer Direct, North Carolina Football Club will host its preseason media luncheon at the One Glenwood building in downtown Raleigh on Glenwood Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 12 p.m.

The event - open only to members of the press and invited guests - will include interviews with NCFC head coach Dave Sarachan and select players ahead of the upcoming USL Championship season. The team will also unveil its 2020 uniforms and front-of-jersey sponsor, and North Carolina Football Club Owner Steve Malik will provide an update on the Downtown South project.

"We are excited about the upcoming season and being a part of helping North Carolina FC with their news dissemination through our ACCESSWIRE platform," Issuer Direct President and CEO Brian Balbirnie said.

Issuer Direct will broadcast an online stream of the event, giving viewers the opportunity to ask questions remotely. Click here to access the online stream of the event. In addition to Sarachan, NCFC players Nazmi Albadawi, Alex Tambakis, Conor Donovan, DJ Taylor and Steven Miller will answer questions.

"We appreciate Issuer Direct's enthusiasm in supporting our club and are thankful for the role they are playing in helping put on this exciting event," said Santiago Lucio, North Carolina Football Club Director of Corporate Sponsorships. "We look forward to continuing to work with Issuer Direct on future projects involving our two organizations."

Coming off a 16-win season that included a trip to the postseason and the third-best home record in the USL Championship, NCFC opens its regular season on Saturday, March 7 at 2:30 p.m. against Louisville City FC at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

SOURCE: North Carolina FC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577084/North-Carolina-Football-Club-to-Host-Preseason-Media-Luncheon-at-One-Glenwood-Along-with-Issuer-Direct