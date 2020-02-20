Veteran of SAP, Level 3 and Microsoft brings extensive cloud technology market expertise to Open Systems board

Open Systems, a secure access service edge (SASE) pioneer with cloud-native architecture, secure intelligent edge, and hybrid cloud support, today announced that its board of directors named marketing expert and diversity champion Maggie Chan Jones to its advisory board. Chan Jones, a widely recognized thought leader in technology marketing, adds a deep understanding of the U.S. cloud technology market, along with unique insights into enterprise sales.

"We are very excited that someone with Maggie's extraordinary marketing experience in cloud technologies will be adding her insights and thought leadership to the board," said Open Systems Chairman of the Board Dr. Bernd-Michael Rumpf. "Her commitment to diversity also aligns with our culture, and we look forward to working closely with her in the months and years ahead."

Chan Jones is currently founder and CEO of Tenshey, Inc., a tech-enabled executive coaching company that helps more women advance into leadership roles and the boardroom. Her illustrious career includes serving as the first female CMO at SAP and the inaugural CMO of the North America region at Level 3 Communications. Prior to those roles, she spent over seven years at Microsoft where her positions included marketing director of U.S. Cloud Services and Office 365. In 2018, the Women Economic Forum presented her with the Women of the Decade in Marketing, Branding and Communication award, and in 2017, Forbes named her one of the top 20 World's Most Influential CMOs. Chan Jones currently serves on the board of directors of Avast.

"Major global trends, including IoT and Future of Work, change the way we live and work in a connected world. This digital era has created a tremendous opportunity for Open Systems to establish itself as the clear leader in delivering SASE, a solution that enables enterprises to meet the critical operational and cloud security challenges this transformation presents," said Chan Jones. "I've been very impressed by the way customer after customer thinks of Open Systems as a highly trusted strategic partner, and I'm incredibly delighted to be working with a collaborative board and a company that consistently combines innovative technology with an overriding passion for customer care."

SASE is the convergence of networking and security that is delivered as a service from the cloud to an enterprise's network edge. Open Systems' solution supports enterprises' digital transformations and their increasing use of mobile devices, edge computing, and the cloud by increasing flexibility, security and scalability.

About Open Systems

Open Systems is a secure access service edge (SASE) pioneer that enables organizations to connect to themselves, to the cloud, and to the rest of the world. With cloud-native architecture, secure intelligent edge, hybrid cloud support, 24/7 access to level-3 engineers, and predictive analytics, the Open Systems SASE delivers a complete solution to network and security. For more information, visit www.open-systems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005188/en/

Contacts:

Lindsay Noonan

OpenSystemsUS@hotwireglobal.com