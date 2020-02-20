Issuer Direct Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call on February 27, 2020

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday February 27, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results of the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
Conference Call Information
To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.
Date: February 27, 2020
Time: 4:30 PM ET
Participant: 844-602-0380 | 862-298-0970
Live Webcast: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/59799
Conference Call Replay Information
The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight eastern on March 31, 2020.
Toll-free: 877.481.4010
International: 919.882.2331
Reference ID: 33253
Web replay: http://www.issuerdirect.com/earnings-calls-and-scripts/
About Issuer Direct Corporation
Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id.™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act') (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'prospects,' 'outlook,' and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as 'will,' 'should,' 'would,' 'may,' and 'could' are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to and undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under 'Risk Factors' therein, which the Company with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.
For Further Information:
Issuer Direct Corporation
Brian R. Balbirnie
919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com
Brett Maas
Hayden IR
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com
James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com
SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/576898/Issuer-Direct-Corporation-to-Host-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2019-Conference-Call-on-February-27-2020