Entertainment Celebrity Looks to Expands Local Reach With Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

To help book additional corporate events and sell tickets to shows, this magician and entertainer turned to Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / An up-and-coming entertainment celebrity specializing in magic has officially signed on with Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to increase their local reach. By targeting local outlets, Newswire's team will look to enhance his personal brand to improve awareness, overall media coverage, and attendance for his shows.

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Strategists have worked across a variety of industries, entertainment being one of them. Whereas technology companies, healthcare institutions, and other B2C markets rely on brand awareness campaigns to increase overall sales, entertainment figures look to leverage the increased awareness to improve show attendance numbers, online streams, content viewership, and more. These metrics are equivalent to sales in the entertainment industries, and they are ultimately the areas that Newswire's team members will look to improve through the Guided Tour.

"The entertainment industry almost always poses exciting challenges for our team, as we get to take a slightly different approach when it comes to distribution and outreach," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy.

"Whereas our customers in other B2C industries are seeking increased product sales out of the EMA GT, our entertainment-based clients are looking to increase sales in different regard. Increased brand awareness can lead to increased ticket sales, but also online streams increased advertisement revenue for their social profiles or increased merchandise sales. It's a slightly different space that needs a "customerized' approach, which we are more than happy to offer."

Customers can now transform "owned' media (press releases) into the "Earned Media Advantage'. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve earned media mentions.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Discover How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business today and learn how to compete in the industry.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn about and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

Director of Earned Media Strategy

?Newswire

?Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/576982/Entertainment-Celebrity-Looks-to-Expands-Local-Reach-With-Newswires-Earned-Media-Advantage-Guided-Tour