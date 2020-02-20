New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2020) - JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) today announced the introduction of its Axi-Senior app. (http://www.axisenior.com ) This app is a social media service and membership program dedicated to providing extensive services to the growing over 50 crowd.

Currently the US population age 50+ is over 120 million. This group collectively owns over 78% of the wealth in the US with an average household wealth of well over $1 million (US). This extremely important demographic is projected to grow rapidly for at least the next 30 years.

Charles Cardona, CEO, stated, "Seniors are the fastest growing users of the internet and mobile technology. Our Axi-Senior app is poised to take advantage of this highly valuable marketplace."

Axi-Senior will include a variety of content, services and benefits important to the senior demographic. Anticipated revenues will be generated from membership subscription fees, services, products and advertising.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a public company which is engaged in targeted media, content and events. JZZ has recently announced a letter of intent to acquire the Lankford Media Group (https://lpmg.co) in an effort to expand market share and capabilities in the event and content areas.

JZZ also has plans to form a joint venture with Pai-Tech and intends to pursue additional acquisitions to implement its roll up and consolidation strategy in the industry. The company believes it can greatly maximize opportunities by taking advantage of synergies and business expansion with this long-term strategy.

About PAI-TECH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE LTD.:

PAI-TECH makes computers smarter through the power of intelligent bots and is revolutionizing computer software with the development of the world's first Bot Operating System Standard (B.O.S.S.). PAI-BOSS provides a distributed operating system powered by PAI-BOTS that run advanced AI algorithms and offer real-time, autonomous and distributed solutions. The company has developed a portfolio of Intellectual Property and has filed several patents to the USPTO.

For more information, please visit: https://www.pai-tech.org

About JZZ Tech, Inc.

JZZ Technology is building a valuable audience, content and news desk capability by rolling up and consolidation struggling traditional media properties and incorporating coordinated digital pathways to increased revenues as well as leveraging the hyper local targeting abilities they possess. Combining this strategy with the technological implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Blockchain technology and Intelligent Bots, we will assemble through strategic acquisitions a highly profitable business which will attract small to medium sized M&A suitors.

For more information, please visit: https://jzztech.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, potential, intends, plans, hopes, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Source: JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Visit our website for updates on projects at: https://jzztech.com

Contacts:

Media Relations

Phone :(631) 721-5334

Web: www.jzztech.com

Email: ir@jzztech.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52611