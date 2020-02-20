Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116DZ ISIN: CA2284191079 Ticker-Symbol: C73 
Frankfurt
20.02.20
10:11 Uhr
0,013 Euro
-0,004
-23,53 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CROWN MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CROWN MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CROWN MINING
CROWN MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CROWN MINING CORP0,013-23,53 %