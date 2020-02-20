The "Europe Digital Signal Processor Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Digital Signal Processor Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Digital Signal Processor (DSP) is a dedicated microprocessor used for calculating, filtering and/or compressing uninterrupted real-world analog signals. The technology is designed to satisfy the operational needs of digital signal processing. Worldwide, the growing amount of data traffic and the increasing use of DSPs in different applications are the key growth factors of the digital signal processors market. The escalated adoption and demand for digital signal processors in developing economies is an opportunity for the DSP market to expand. Nonetheless, the trade-off between performance, power consumption and price is a key constraint on the market for digital signal processors.

The high utilization of the digital signal processor chip in the consumer electronics industry and the increasing demand for the digital signal processor in the automotive sector are boosting the market growth. In addition, the development of new applications and devices and the rapid expansion of wireless network infrastructure are driving the market growth. Nevertheless, the loss of power during the operation of the digital signal processor limits the growth of the market. In addition, design engineers face difficulties in developing low-cost digital signal processors because they have to equate performance and cost.

Based on Core Type, the market is segmented into Multi Core and Single Core. Based on Type, the market is segmented into DSP Multiprocessors on a die, 32-bit Floating Point and 16-bit Fixed Point. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Aerospace Defense, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

