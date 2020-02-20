Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020
ACCESSWIRE
20.02.2020 | 15:32
BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Announces Increase to Flow Through Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2020 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU) announces that due to overwhelming demand for the previously announced flow through private placement (see PRs dated February 18th & 19th, 2020) the financing is being increased to 5,500,000 flow units for total gross proceeds of $1,650,000.

Closing of the private placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

BTU Metals Corp. is a junior, mining exploration company focused on its Dixie Halo project located in Red Lake, Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director
pwood@btumetals.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andreas Curkovic, Investor Relations
+1 416-577-9927

BTU Metals Corp.
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: BTU Metals Corp.



