Contract Packaging Market Shifts Gear Towards Progress With a 7.0% CAGR and Rise in E-commerce, Notes TMR

Rising demand for online shopping, and added layer for packaging protection for online purchases are key drivers of growth in the contract packaging market

Growing demand for natural products in cosmetics, food products, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals promises to create new opportunities for innovative packaging

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand in e-commerce, and growing international trade promises contract packaging market to rise at a robust CAGR of 7.0% during 2019-2029. Revenue from bottling services will likely remain the major highlight in the market with a share of 32%.

"The demand for labelling is expected to result in higher growth in near future, as demand for labelling for marketing continues to go up. Moreover, the demand for brad differentiation, and delivering information to consumers also continues to rise."

Key Findings of the Contract Packaging Market Study

According to TMR study, increased complexity in packaging is expected to emerge as a key driver for growth in the contract packaging market.

The additional requirements, and innovation due to technological advancement will help the market reach US$56 bn by end of 2027.

by end of 2027. The rising demand for serialization is also a major plus for players in the contract packaging market. The push for serialization has become prominent in relation to pharmaceutical products, which is riding a new wave of changed regulations.

The rising demand for technical know-how of pharmaceutical products will reap major rewards for players in the contract packaging market. The increasing investments in expertise for packaging pharmaceutical products will remain a major trend during the forecast period.

Explore the insightful research with its incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on contract packaging market by Type at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/contract-packaging-market.html

Contract Packaging Market: Key Driving Factors

Postponement packaging has become a major trend in the contract packaging market. The packaging makes way for late-stage customizations, and leaves ample scope for innovation to suit preferences for a wide range of distribution needs. The packaging also is ideal for small volume products, which provide high margins, and require high-level of expertise.

Brand leaders continue to report significant potential in brand-valuation through packaging. However, the high-costs of packaging remain a concern for most leaders. The rising demand for complex packaging puts further pressure on fixed costs. Hence, moving forward, a more flexible understanding on pricing will likely benefit players in the contract packaging market. The rising demand for productivity, and trends like e-commerce will provide the necessary flexibility for pricing.

Third-party logistics continue to emerge as a lucrative opportunity for manufacturing companies. The necessity to outsource non-core activities, and rising level of expertise will make way for more opportunities in the contract packaging market in near future. The demand for reliable and credible supplies of pre-requisite material will likely become a key differentiator among contract packaging firms during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical sector continues to outsource its marketing, and packaging activity to focus on core innovation of new drugs. Expiry of several important patents, rise in subsidies for innovative new drugs, and growing demand for drug innovative for chronic illnesses are expected to drive this trend further in near future.

Rise in population, and disposable incomes are expected to emerge as key driver for food and beverage sector. Additionally, rising demand for natural products, and innovative packaging for supporting trends like organics, will create new opportunities for growth. Stringent regulations in Europe , and North America also pose various challenge for players in the contract packaging market. However, rising demand for high-standardized packaging, and postponement in production continue to make way for new growth opportunities.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=69032

Key Impediments for Contract Packaging Market

Rising demand for adoption of 3D technology presents a major challenge for players in the contract packaging market. The technology is widely touted as the next-big thing, and promises opportunities for high-brand packaging unlike any other. However, the potential of the technology is yet untested. Contract players face an uncertainty in investment due to high costs of adoption, and low contract terms in general.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/69032

Contract Packaging Market: Region-wise Analysis

The contract packaging market will register significant growth in Asia pacific, thanks to rising disposable income, and large population in the region. The changing lifestyle in the region, and growing access to healthcare will also drive growth for the cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industry in near future.

The contract packaging market will register more than average growth in North America, and Europe, despite growing regulatory challenges. The rising demand for food and beverages, and promising economic growth in North America will drive major gains for players in the contract packaging market. Rising demand for wearable gadget technology will also be a major driver in the region.

Contract packaging market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study.

Competition Landscape

The competition in the contract packaging market globally remains robust, and scaling up promises the biggest opportunity for players during 2019-2029. This is expected to result in major acquisitions, and expansion in new regions during the forecast period. Some key players in the contract packaging market AmeriPac, Aaron Thomas Company, UniCep Packaging, Reed-Lane, Inc., Jones Packaging, Stamar Packaging Inc., Multi-Pack Solutions LLC., Pharma tech industries, Sonoco Products Company.

Products

Bottles

Bags & Pouches

Sachets & Stick Packs

Boxes & Cartons

Blisters & Clamshells

Vials & Ampoules

Flow Wraps

Others

Service

Bottling & Filling

Bagging/Pouching

Lot/Batch & Date Coding

Boxing & Cartoning

Wrapping & Bundling

Labelling

Clamshells & Blisters

Others

End User

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Agriculture

Personal Care

Others (Automobile Parts, etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

