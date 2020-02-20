Plastic manufacturer Miniplast will buy electricity from a 704 kW grid-connected solar array owned and operated by Norwegian developer Empower New Energy AS.Norwegian renewables developer Empower New Energy has secured one of Africa's first power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the supply of solar electricity. Empower, which has a focus on project deployment in sub-Saharan Africa, said Ghanaian plastic manufacturer Miniplast Limited has agreed to buy electricity from a 704 kW rooftop solar array to be installed on its manufacturing and recycling facility in Accra, in the Ghanaian capital. "The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...