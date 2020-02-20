Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc (RUS2 LN) Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Feb-2020 / 15:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 246.2273 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21920 CODE: RUS2 LN ISIN: FR0011119254 ISIN: FR0011119254 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUS2 LN Sequence No.: 47908 EQS News ID: 980129 End of Announcement EQS News Service

