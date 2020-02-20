Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Feb-2020 / 15:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 187.1242 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 720397 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU0908501215 ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 47937 EQS News ID: 980187 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 20, 2020 09:17 ET (14:17 GMT)