Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVL LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Feb-2020 / 15:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 125.6064 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 184018 CODE: SGVL LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVL LN Sequence No.: 47942 EQS News ID: 980197 End of Announcement EQS News Service

