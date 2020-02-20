Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Feb-2020 / 15:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.0708 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 469200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 47954 EQS News ID: 980223 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2020 09:17 ET (14:17 GMT)