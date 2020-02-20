The "Europe Conductive Textiles Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Conductive Textiles Market is expected to witness market growth of 15.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Europe is home to various leading retailers and brands, internationally renowned designers, hundreds of talented emerging designers and forward-thinking entrepreneurs, researchers, and educators. Europe is expected to lead the conductive textile market over the forecast period. This high growth can be associated with technological advances in wearable technologies, combined with huge R&D expenditure and constant market innovations.

Recent advancements involve the exposure of fibers in the textile to vaporize electrically-conductive polymers (plastics). Condensation coats the surface of textile fibers in the type of film that offers excellent conductive and mechanical properties. Additionally, the method allows textiles to stay flexible and may create an illusion of ordinary, untreated textiles. Such developments in the global market for conductive textiles are expected to strengthen market growth during the forecast period.

Consistent electromagnetic reflection properties, robust conductive efficiency, and superb versatility and stretching capabilities are some of the characteristics occupied by conductive textiles. In addition to these advantages, increasing awareness of the textile industry is a key driver of the conductive textile market. The conductive textile market will grow at a high rate of growth due to its increasing demand from the military and defense industries. Another factor that contributes to the growth of the market is the development of the smart textiles industry, which has increased demand for conductive textiles.

Based on Fabric, the market is segmented into Polyester, Nylon, Cotton and Wool. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Woven Textiles, Non-Woven Textiles and Knitted Textiles. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Healthcare, Sports Fitness, Military Defense and Other Applications. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Conductive Textiles Market by Fabric

3.1 Europe Polyester Market by Country

3.2 Europe Nylon Market by Country

3.3 Europe Cotton Market by Country

3.4 Europe Wool Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Conductive Textiles Market by Product

4.1 Europe Woven Textiles Market by Country

4.2 Europe Non-Woven Textiles Market by Country

4.3 Europe Knitted Textiles Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Conductive Textiles Market by Application

5.1 Europe Healthcare Market by Country

5.2 Europe Sports Fitness Market by Country

5.3 Europe Military Defense Market by Country

5.4 Europe Other Applications Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Conductive Textiles Market by Country

6.1 Germany Conductive Textiles Market

6.2 UK Conductive Textiles Market

6.3 France Conductive Textiles Market

6.4 Russia Conductive Textiles Market

6.5 Spain Conductive Textiles Market

6.6 Italy Conductive Textiles Market

6.7 Rest of Europe Conductive Textiles Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 3M Company

7.2 Toray Industries, Inc.

7.3 BekaertDeslee Holdings NV (Franz Haniel Cie. GmbH)

7.4 Seiren Co., Ltd.

7.5 Laird PLC

7.6 Swift Textile Metalizing LLC

7.7 Herculite Products, Inc.

7.8 KGS Diamond Group SA

7.9 V Technical Textiles, Inc.

7.10 Eeonyx Corporation

