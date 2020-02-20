Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNO LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Feb-2020 / 15:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.1902 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5011802 CODE: CRNO LN ISIN: LU1829218582 ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNO LN Sequence No.: 48024 EQS News ID: 980373 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2020 09:19 ET (14:19 GMT)