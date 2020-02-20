Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc (EMXC LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Feb-2020 / 15:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.6776 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4187817 CODE: EMXC LN ISIN: LU2009202107 ISIN: LU2009202107 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LN Sequence No.: 48059 EQS News ID: 980445 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2020 09:20 ET (14:20 GMT)