Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (MESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Feb-2020 / 15:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.0668 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1796419 CODE: MESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MESG LN Sequence No.: 48006 EQS News ID: 980337 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 20, 2020 09:23 ET (14:23 GMT)