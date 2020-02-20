Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Feb-2020 / 15:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 194.3678 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4384239 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 47997 EQS News ID: 980317 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 20, 2020 09:24 ET (14:24 GMT)