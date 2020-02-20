Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Feb-2020 / 15:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.4798 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4909540 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 47995 EQS News ID: 980313 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2020 09:24 ET (14:24 GMT)