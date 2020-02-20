Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
20.02.2020 | 15:58
HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

20 February 2020

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that Notice convening the one hundred and twenty fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company for 11.30 am on 23 March 2020 at the Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne, has been posted to shareholders in the Company.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary		Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl		Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930
