Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold adelt Europas günstigste Goldperle MetalsTech!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Frankfurt
20.02.20
15:53 Uhr
12,045 Euro
+0,360
+3,08 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,975
12,020
17:25
11,980
12,015
17:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAGNIT PJSC GDR12,045+3,08 %