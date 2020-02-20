Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Feb-2020 / 15:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.1476 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19703924 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 47902 EQS News ID: 980117 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2020 09:29 ET (14:29 GMT)