SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story ongenerating $25 million in free cash flow for a company in the American food industry.

Project background

The company wanted to generate more cash savings to fund business expansion and offset agricultural commodity price increases. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to develop a globally coordinated and aligned supply chain.

The company wanted to develop Objective 2: They also wanted to gain detailed insights into the American food industry and create a supply chain framework.

They also wanted to gain detailed insights into the American food industry and create a supply chain framework.

"Increasing competition and value-conscious purchasing from customers is putting downward pressure on prices, thereby compelling companies in the American food industry to reduce total costs," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a well-known company in the American food industry - improved supply chain management. The solution offered helped them to:

Increase procurement cost savings by 20% in the first quarter.

in the first quarter. Achieve $25 million in free cash flow.

in free cash flow.

Outcome: To help the client embrace align vision with strategy, the experts at SpendEdge provided actionable insights that helped the client to broaden supply chain operations and address the bottlenecks of cost savings. The team identified winning strategies adopted by best-in-class companies and helped the client to build new processes. They analyzed the opportunities for growth to expand the business. This facilitated the transformation of procurement function into a global process.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a company in the American food industry to achieve significant procurement cost savings, read the complete case study here!

